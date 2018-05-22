Azerbaijani FM meets delegation led by ILO Director General

+ ↺ − 16 px

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with the delegation headed by Guy Ryder, Director-General of the International Labour Organization.

Expressing his satisfaction over visiting Azerbaijan G.Ryder noted his meeting with H.E. Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and said that very fruitful discussions took place at the meeting, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry press service told News.Az.

At the meeting the sides underlined the importance of the international conference entitled "Promotion of sustainable development and decent work towards Sustainable Development Goals" adding that very fruitful discussions were held during the conference. The sides also touched upon the importance of the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and International Labour Organization and emphasized their confidence on the successful continuation of these relations.

Commending Azerbaijan's social achievments especially over last decade G.Ryder stressed the importance of exchanging this successful practice with other countries.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov underlined that under the leadership of H.E. Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in recent years a number of important works have been done to ensure the sustainable development of Azerbaijan's economy, including the implementation of the sustainable development goals, labour and social welfare of population, adding that significant changes had been achieved in rapid reduction of unemployment in a short term.

Speaking about the social-economical development of Azerbaijan Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said that Azerbaijan archived all of these in the condition of Armenia's military aggression, occupation of 20 percent territories and existance of more than one million refugees and IDPs.

Furthermore the sides discussed the issues of mutual interest.

