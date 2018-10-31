Azerbaijani FM meets with Bulgarian counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

On the sidelines of his official visit to Bulgaria Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Bulgaria Ekaterina Zakharieva, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry told Trend Nov. 1.

The sides emphasized that the bilateral relations between the two states on the level of strategic partnership are based on the norms and principles of international law, particularly on the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of international recognized borders, as well as on mutual understanding and trust.

The Ministers highly appreciated the current level of cooperation between the two states and underlined the existence of mutual interest and wide potential for development of cooperation in the fields of energy, transport, agriculture, tourism, ICT and environment.

Minister E.Mammadyarov invited his Bulgarian counterpart to attend the meeting of the Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organization (BSEC) to be held on December 14, 2018 in Baku.

After the bilateral exchange the first meeting of the Strategic Dialogue of Azerbaijan and Bulgaria was held between the delegations of the both sides.

At the meeting wide range of issues of the bilateral cooperation agenda, including bilateral economic and trade relations, implementation of the projects in the fields of energy, transport and transit, partnership relations of Azerbaijan with the European Union and the ongoing negotiations on the new Agreement to be agreed between the sides, which will constitute the legal basis of the relations, cooperation of Azerbaijan and Bulgaria within regional and international organizations, as well as the other issues of mutual interest were discussed.

News.Az

News.Az