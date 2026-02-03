Azerbaijani footballer was stabbed

+ ↺ − 16 px

A footballer from Azerbaijan’s Kapaz club has been stabbed in the western city of Ganja and is currently receiving hospital treatment, authorities have said, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The victim, identified as Veysal Rzayev, was attacked in Ganja in the early hours of Tuesday. The circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear.

According to the club, the 22-year-old midfielder was admitted to the hospital following the attack. No further details were provided on the motive or location of the assault.

Ganja City United Hospital said Mr Rzayev was taken to the emergency department of the Academic Z. Mammadov Hospital at around 05:10 local time. Doctors diagnosed him with an open wound to the back wall of the chest. He is currently undergoing treatment in the hospital’s surgery department, and his condition is described as moderately serious.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident. Azerbaijan’s Interior Ministry said officers are carrying out operational and search measures to identify and detain the suspect.

Earlier reports indicated that Mr Rzayev had suffered stab wounds and was immediately taken into surgery. Law enforcement officers were deployed to the scene shortly after the incident was reported.

No arrests have been announced so far, and officials say inquiries are ongoing.

News.Az