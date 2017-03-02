Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister to visit Russia next week

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister to visit Russia next week

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov will pay an official visit to Moscow next week.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said at a briefing that the visit will be held on March 6-7 at the invitation of Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov: "The visit will be held on the eve of the 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, which is celebrated on April 14".

