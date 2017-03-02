Azerbaijani Foreign Minister to visit Russia next week
02 Mar 2017
- Politics
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov will pay an official visit to Moscow next week.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said at a briefing that the visit will be held on March 6-7 at the invitation of Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov: "The visit will be held on the eve of the 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, which is celebrated on April 14".
News.Az