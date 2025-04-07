Azerbaijani judokas shine at Junior European Cup 2025, winning seven medals

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani junior judokas delivered an impressive performance at the European Cup 2025 in Poznan, Poland, securing seven medals across two days of competition.

The team claimed three golds, two silvers, and two bronzes, News.Az reports, citing the Azerbaijan Judo Federation.

Gold medals were won by Farid Garayev (60kg), Mahammad Musayev (66kg), and Ramazan Ahmadov (+100kg). Suleyman Shukurov (-81kg) and Tunjay Shamil (90kg) earned silver medals, while Nihad Mamishov (66kg) and Abil Yusubov (73kg) took home bronze.

