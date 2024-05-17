Azerbaijani lawmakers condemn Luxembourg parliament's biased resolution

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani Parliament’s Committee on International Relations and Interparliamentary Ties has issued a statement condemning the prejudiced and biased resolution passed by the Chamber of Deputies of Luxembourg, News.Az reports.

The statement reads: "The Committee of Milli Majlis on International Relations and Interparliamentary Ties expresses its strong protest against the adoption of a prejudiced and biased resolution by the Chamber of Deputies of Luxembourg on May 16, 2024, and strongly condemns this action aimed at our country. The resolution failed to take into account the realities and facts about the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, completely ignored Armenia's territorial claims against Azerbaijan, which are at the root of the conflict in the region, and disregarded the ethnic cleansing of the Azerbaijani population. Emphasizing the missing Armenians while ignoring the fate of nearly 4,000 Azerbaijanis who went missing as a result of Armenia's 30-year military occupation is a vivid example of the double standards demonstrated against our country.Additionally, the goals and objectives of the local anti-terrorist measures held by Azerbaijan on September 19-20, 2023, were distorted, and unfounded claims were voiced against Azerbaijan. It was not considered that these events aimed to eliminate the ongoing military threats against Azerbaijan and to end the existence of illegal military formations. Furthermore, the successful steps taken to reintegrate the people of Armenian origin in the Karabakh region into Azerbaijani society have not been properly assessed, creating additional obstacles to future sustainable peace in the region.At a time when measures are being taken to promote the normalization process between Armenia and Azerbaijan, especially in the format of bilateral negotiations on border delimitation and demarcation, the aim of the Luxembourg Chamber of Deputies and its patrons seems to be to interfere in the region by violating the format of these bilateral negotiations and the peace process.

News.Az