Azerbaijani MFA comments on Armenian provocation on the frontline

"As reported by the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Armenian armed forces committed provocation in the direction of Tovuz, Tartar and Aghdam districts using various weapons, including artillery devices. The positions of the Azerbaijani armed forces and civilians were fired from heavy weapons along the Armenian-Azerbaijani border in Tovuz, and residents' property and civilian infrastructure were damaged," spokesman for Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry Hikmat Hajiyev said.

"The intentional targeting of civilians and objects, contrary to the moral norms and norms of international humanitarian law, is traditional for the Armenian armed forces and is included into the combat training as asymmetrical tactics. In April 2016, the intentional and purposeful firing of Azerbaijani civilians living in the areas close to the Line of Contact by Armenian armed forces led to the escalation of the situation and obliged Azerbaijani armed forces to take counter measures to ensure the security of civilians."

"The Armenian leadership, facing serious problems in the country and discord within the government continues to resort to political demagogy and military provocations playing with fire and trying to strain the situation. 'Former Guardians', who are among the Armenian armed forces, continue to play a driving role in escalating the situation.

"The Armenian leadership must finally realize that Azerbaijan will never allow the situation to continue in the current form.

"Armenia will bear all the responsibility for the steps that Azerbaijan will have to make using its right based on the UN Charter," the spokesman said.

