Azerbaijani MoD refutes information disseminated by Armenian media

+ ↺ − 16 px

"The information spread in the Armenian media about the killing of Gor Martirosyan, a member of the illegal Armenian armed detachments in the territory of Azerbaijan, as a result of the alleged firing by the Azerbaijan Army Units, is groundless and completely false," the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said, News.Az reports.

"We hereby state that the spread of such false information is an attempt to cover up another crime that resulted in death in the opposing side on the evening of December 5," the ministry noted.

News.Az