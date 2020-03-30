Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani MP proposes granting special status to coronavirus-fighting medical workers

Azerbaijani deputy Malahat Ibrahimqizi proposed granting a special status to the medical workers fighting the coronavirus.

“Today, medical workers in many countries are dying of the pandemic,” the MP said during a parliamentary plenary session on Monday.

She noted that doctors involved in the fight against coronavirus in Turkey are granted the status of a veteran, and those who die are equated with the status of a martyr.

“I also propose assigning a special status to Azerbaijani doctors,” the deputy added.

