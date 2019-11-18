Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani MPs to attend PABSEC session in Sofia

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijani MPs to attend PABSEC session in Sofia

The 54th Plenary Session of the General Assembly of PABSEC (Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation) will be held Nov. 19-21 in Bulgaria’s

The meeting will be attended by the head of the delegation of the Azerbaijani parliament Eldar Guliyev, members of the delegation, MPs Ilham Aliyev, Zhalya Aliyeva, Musa Guliyev, Aydin Mirzazade and Aflatun Amashov.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      