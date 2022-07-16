Azerbaijani oil price grows on world markets

+ ↺ − 16 px

The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, increased by $6.24 on July 15 compared to the previous price, settling at $118.22 per barrel, News.Az reports.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan on July 15 amounted to $116.65 per barrel, up by $6.12 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $68.98 per barrel on July 15, rising by $4.95 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea edged up by $5.14 compared to the previous price and made up $111.07 per barrel.

News.Az