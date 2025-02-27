Azerbaijani oil price surpasses $75

+ ↺ − 16 px

The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri LT CIF oil rose by $0.03, or 0.04%, reaching $75.18 per barrel in the global market.

Meanwhile, April futures for Brent crude were traded at $72.86 per barrel, News.Az reports, citing local media.

For Azerbaijan’s 2025 state budget, the average oil price has been set at $70 per barrel.

The lowest recorded price for Azeri Light was on April 21, 2020, at $15.81, while the all-time high was $149.66 in July 2008.

