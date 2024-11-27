Azerbaijani oil price surpasses $75 in global markets

+ ↺ − 16 px

The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri LT CIF oil increased by $0.52, or 0.7%, reaching $75.22 per barrel in the global markets.

Meanwhile, January futures for Brent crude were traded at $72.81 per barrel, News.Az reports.Azerbaijan's state budget for 2024 has set the average oil price at $75 per barrel.The lowest price for Azeri Light was recorded on April 21, 2020, at $15.81, while the all-time high of $149.66 occurred in July 2008.

