Azerbaijani ombudsperson visits detained Armenian separatist David Babayan

Azerbaijan's Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) Sabina Aliyeva has visited the former so-called "foreign minister" of the separatist regime in Garabagh, David Babayan, detained by Azerbaijan, the Ombudsman's Office told News.Az.

The accused, David Babayan, was confidentially received by the ombudsperson within the framework of a visit conducted on the basis of the requirements of the legislation of the Republic of Azerbaijan, including the Optional Protocol to the UN Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman, or Degrading Treatment or Punishment.

During the visit held on October 3, 2023, David Babayan was individually listened to by Sabina Aliyeva. The issues of his detention and treatment, as well as the state of ensuring his rights under the law, were studied. The appeals were considered on the spot by the ombudsperson. Babayan was provided with glasses for personal use, access to the library, and access to information. He did not complain about the conditions of detention, noting that he had undergone a medical examination upon admission to the institution. Babayan was provided with a lawyer to defend his rights. During the visit, which was also attended by doctors and psychologists of the National Ombudsman Prevention Team, Babayan was provided with legislative acts in his native language as well as publications explaining the possibility of appealing to the Ombudsman.

News.Az