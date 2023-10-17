Azerbaijani parliament approves new draft law on energy

+ ↺ − 16 px

A new draft law "On Energy" was discussed at a session of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis (parliament) on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

In accordance with paragraph 11 of Part I of Article 94 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the draft law defines the general legal, economic, and managerial bases of activities in the field of energy, as well as mechanisms for ensuring energy security, creating a healthy competitive environment, supporting sustainable economic development, and providing consumers with reliable, high-quality, affordable, and safe energy.

Following discussions, the draft law was put to the vote and adopted in the first reading.

