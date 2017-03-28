Azerbaijani parliament speaker meets PACE president

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker Ogtay Asadov met with President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) Pedro Agramunt in St. Petersburg March 28.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the spring session of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly, an APA correspondent reported from St. Petersburg.

The sides discussed the prospects of development of relations between the Azerbaijani Parliament and PACE.

The speaker recalled Agramunt’s visit to Azerbaijan as PACE President. He noted that Agramunt is well aware of the settlement process of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the main problem of Azerbaijan.

The sides also hailed the strengthening position of Azerbaijan in PACE, underlining the importance of discussing issues of mutual interest.

They noted that Azerbaijan is an important country in terms of solving some problems.

