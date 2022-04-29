Azerbaijani President: By signing Shusha declaration we demonstrated to the whole world that we are together by word and by signature

“A Shusha declaration, signed last June with President Erdogan in Shusha, of course, reflects the character of our cooperation, brotherly cooperation with Turkey. That day we just officialized the substance of this cooperation,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he made a speech at the international conference under the motto “South Caucasus: Development and Cooperation” held at ADA University.

“We've been allies anyway, in all the forms, including in areas of military cooperation and defense industry. So now by signing Shusha declaration in this historical city, we demonstrated to the whole world that we are together by word and by signature,” the head of state noted.

News.Az