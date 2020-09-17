Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani president congratulates Chilean counterpart

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijani president congratulates Chilean counterpart

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has congratulated Chilean counterpart Sebastián Piñera Echenique.

“It is on the occasion of the 210th anniversary of independence of the Republic of Chile that on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan I wish to cordially congratulate you and through you, your people,” President Aliyev said in his congratulatory message.

“On this pleasant day, I wish strong health and success to you, and peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Chile,” the Azerbaijani leader added.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      