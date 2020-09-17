Azerbaijani president congratulates Chilean counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has congratulated Chilean counterpart Sebastián Piñera Echenique.

“It is on the occasion of the 210th anniversary of independence of the Republic of Chile that on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan I wish to cordially congratulate you and through you, your people,” President Aliyev said in his congratulatory message.

“On this pleasant day, I wish strong health and success to you, and peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Chile,” the Azerbaijani leader added.

News.Az