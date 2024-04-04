Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani President: Today, Non-Aligned Movement is stronger organization

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijani President: Today, Non-Aligned Movement is stronger organization

“Azerbaijan, which successfully chaired the Non-Aligned Movement for four years until January this year, has always felt the support of the Congo,” President Ilham Aliyev said in a joint press conference with President of the Republic of the Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso, News.Az reports. 

“The Congo has always supported our initiatives and, as a result, the institutional development of the Non-Aligned Movement was enabled during our presidency. The Parliamentary Network, the Youth and Women platforms were created during our presidency. Today, the Non-Aligned Movement is a stronger organization than it was before. I think it is in the interest of all of us to increase the role this organization plays on a global scale and in the processes going on in the world,” the head of state added.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      