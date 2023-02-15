Azerbaijani rescuers save 53 people alive from rubble in quake-hit Türkiye

+ ↺ − 16 px

Under President Ilham Aliyev’s instructions, the rapid response team of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) is continuing search and rescue operations in the quake-hit Türkiye, the ministry told News.Az.

The rescuers have pulled 53 people alive from the rubble and recovered 691 dead bodies in Kahramanmaras province, the ministry added.

News.Az