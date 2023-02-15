Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani rescuers save 53 people alive from rubble in quake-hit Türkiye

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Azerbaijani rescuers save 53 people alive from rubble in quake-hit Türkiye

Under President Ilham Aliyev’s instructions, the rapid response team of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) is continuing search and rescue operations in the quake-hit Türkiye, the ministry told News.Az.

The rescuers have pulled 53 people alive from the rubble and recovered 691 dead bodies in Kahramanmaras province, the ministry added.

News about - Azerbaijani rescuers save 53 people alive from rubble in quake-hit Türkiye

News about - Azerbaijani rescuers save 53 people alive from rubble in quake-hit Türkiye

News about - Azerbaijani rescuers save 53 people alive from rubble in quake-hit Türkiye


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      