Azerbaijani rescuers save 53 people alive from rubble in quake-hit Türkiye
- 15 Feb 2023 07:05
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
Under President Ilham Aliyev’s instructions, the rapid response team of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) is continuing search and rescue operations in the quake-hit Türkiye, the ministry told News.Az.
The rescuers have pulled 53 people alive from the rubble and recovered 691 dead bodies in Kahramanmaras province, the ministry added.