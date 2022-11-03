Azerbaijani servicemen complete successfully NATO Combat Readiness program

+ ↺ − 16 px

The annual conference was held in Belgium's Mons city within the framework of the NATO Operational Capabilities Concept (OCC) Program, News.az reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The conference, held with the participation of representatives of various NATO headquarters, as well as the Azerbaijani Army’s servicemen, addressed that Azerbaijan widely uses the OCC program and has best practices among partner states.

A Maritime Interdiction Operations Boarding Party declared (MIO BP) into the NATO OCC Pool of Forces successfully participated in NATO-evaluation Level-2 (NEL-2) on Maritime Interdiction Operations, held in Türkiye as part of the NATO OCC program, and were awarded the status of “Combat Ready”.

The Azerbaijani servicemen have been awarded a “Combat Ready” certificate by an authorized representative of the alliance.

