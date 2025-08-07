Azerbaijani servicemen leave for Pakistan to participate in military parade

+ ↺ − 16 px

A group of military personnel from the Azerbaijani Army has departed from Baku to participate in the military parade dedicated to "Independence Day" and the "Victory of Truth" to be held for the first time in Islamabad, the capital of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the Ministry of Defense told News.Az.

Azerbaijan will be represented at the military parade by a group of commandos from the Azerbaijani Army and the Military Orchestra of the Heydar Aliyev Military Institute.

News.Az