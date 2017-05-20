Azerbaijani servicemen undergo exercises as part of NATO programme

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Self-Evaluation Exercise-1 (SEL1) was held Saturday of the OCC Reconnaissance Company of Azerbaijan Armed Forces, declared to NATO Operational Capabilities Concept (OCC).

According to the Defense Ministry's website, during the exercises, the company’s equipment, communication facilities, as well as the personnel’s level of English language skills, the compatibility of other necessary operational capabilities with NATO standards and requirements, fulfillment of tactical tasks during peacekeeping and other operations were assessed.

The exercise was carried out by the leadership of the NATO Ground Troops Command and the OCC assessment teams of various general staffs and partner countries.

News.Az

