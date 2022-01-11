Azerbaijani soldier killed as Armenian military commits another provocation

+ ↺ − 16 px

On January 11 at noon, the Azerbaijan Army’s long-term active military serviceman, soldier Nazarov Ayaz Azer was killed as a result of the provocation committed by the Armenian armed forces in the direction of the Kalbajar district, along the border between the two countries, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

The Defense Ministry's leadership expresses its deepest condolences to the family and relatives of the martyr, as well as wishes them patience.

As a result of relevant measures taken by the Azerbaijan Army Units, the opposing side was suppressed, the ministry noted.

The Azerbaijani ministry once again stated that the Armenian military-political leadership bears full responsibility for the occurred tension.

News.Az