Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry refutes another lie of Armenian side

Information disseminated by the Ministry of Defense of Armenia that on June 18 from 03:20 to 04:10 (GMT+4), units of the Azerbaijani army allegedly fired at the positions of the Armenian armed forces in the direction of the Basarkechar and Shamshaddin districts from small arms of various calibers is a lie and does not correspond to reality, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense told News.az.

"We categorically deny this information," - the statement said.


