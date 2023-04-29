Azerbaijan's defense ministry refutes information spread by Armenia
- 29 Apr 2023 21:01
Azerbaijan's defense ministry has refuted the information spread by Armenia, News.az reports.
"We categorically refute the information of the Armenian Ministry of Defense about the wounding of an Armenian serviceman in the direction of the settlement of Dyg on April 29 at around 18:05, allegedly as a result of fire opened by the Azerbaijani side," said the ministry.