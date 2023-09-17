Azerbaijan’s Hirkan Forests inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Hirkan (Hyrcanian) Forests has been inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage Lıst, the first natural site of Azerbaijan to be on the list, said Chief of the Biodiversity Protection Service Firuddin Aliyev, News.Az reports.

To this end, the Hirkan Forest bid has been presented to the UNESCO World Heritage Committee in late 2022.

The extended 45th session of the World Heritage Committee held in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia decided to approve Azerbaijan’s bid.

“Inclusion of Azerbaijan’s Hirkan Forests into the UNESCO World Heritage List is the manifestation of head of state Ilham Aliyev’s and first Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva’s attention to this field,” Firuddin Aliyev said.

News.Az