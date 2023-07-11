Azerbaijan’s military unit holds training-methodical sessions (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

In accordance with the training plan for 2023, training-methodical sessions were held in one of the military units of Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry with commanders and deputy commanders of battalions and batteries, the ministry’s press service told News.Az.

During the training sessions, the theoretical knowledge of officers on conducting modern combined-arms battles was improved, as well as their physical training was evaluated. The events to be held during the next training period of the current year were discussed, as well as methodical recommendations were given to the session participants.

The main purpose of the training-methodical sessions is to further develop the managerial knowledge and skills of officers and increase their level of professionalism.

