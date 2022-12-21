Azerbaijan’s rocket and artillery troops conduct live-fire exercises (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

In accordance with the combat training plan for 2022, the Azerbaijani Army’s Rocket and Artillery Troops are conducting live-fire tactical exercises, the country’s Defense Ministry told News.Az.

In accordance with the plan, the units were withdrawn from the points of permanent deployment to assembly areas and fulfilled the standards for deployment, taking firing positions and bringing equipment into the state of combat readiness.

The main attention during the exercises is paid to enhancing the managerial skills of the rocket and artillery units’ commanders, increasing the knowledge and skills of servicemen, as well as improving abilities in planning activities and interoperability with other types of troops during combat operations.

The tasks of destroying imaginary enemy targets with accurate fire were successfully fulfilled during the exercises held in conditions close to real combat.

News.Az