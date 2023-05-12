Azerbaijan’s Shusha to host 1st Turkic World Cultural Forum

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 1st Turkic World Cultural Forum will be held in Azerbaijan’s Shusha city, the country’s Minister of Culture Adil Karimli said on Friday.

He made the remarks while speaking at an official opening ceremony of "Shusha - the Cultural Capital of the Turkic World - 2023," News.Az reports.

Karimli noted that following the decree of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev over the declaration of the city of Shusha as the Cultural Capital of the Turkic World for 2023, a wide action plan has been developed.

“The implementation of annual events and several new projects together with TURKSOY, relevant ministries, and other state agencies of Azerbaijan, as well as other related organizations is on the agenda. In this regard, I would like to announce with great satisfaction that the 1st Turkic World Cultural Forum will be held in Shusha within the framework of the Permanent Council of Ministers scheduled for October,” he said.

“The Forum plans to bring together all stakeholders working for culture in our geography and to contribute more seriously to the development of our shared culture. I believe that this initiative of Azerbaijan will be supported by our counterparts, international organizations, scientific circles, and creative industries. Shusha went down in history with several innovations in our culture and classical music in the past centuries. I am sure that the 1st Turkic World Cultural Forum will create new horizons in the development of cultural relations and become one of our strongest common platforms for turning the 21st century into the Turkic century,” the minister added.

News.Az