Azerbaijan’s State Committee for Refugees and IDPs organizes info tour to Zangilan's Aghali village

Azerbaijan’s State Committee for Affairs of Refugees and IDPs has organized an information tour to Aghali village of Zangilan district, News.Az reports.

The purpose of the visit is to inform about and further promote activities of the return of IDPs to the newly-built settlements in accordance with the State Program on Great Return to the territories liberated from occupation.

The participants were informed about the implementation of the measures specified in the state program and the tasks set by President Ilham Aliyev. In the first settlement built on the basis of the concept of "smart village" in the liberated territories - Aghali village, the participants of the tour got acquainted with the living conditions of those, who have already returned to the village. They also visited the school, kindergarten, medical institution and other infrastructure facilities and talked to residents.

Heads and employees of various private entities, as well as representatives of companies that are partners of the State Committee were also among the participants of the tour.

News.Az