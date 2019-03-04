Azercell takes part in another career fair

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azercell Telecom LLC, the leading mobile operator in Azerbaijan, continues to conduct projects aimed at personal and academic growth of students in the country. This time, Azercell joined “ADA Career Fair 2019” held at ADA University on March 1.

Representatives of Azercell’s Human Resource Department answered the questions of students and graduates seeking employment opportunities, gave broad information about the current vacancies, as well as programs for students. The event is a grand tradition at ADA University, which aims to inform the youth about the employment market, give them an opportunity to build direct cooperation with leading companies in the labor market in order to make an important choice in their professional carriers. The Career Fair was organized from February 28th to March 2nd, hosting the companies representing IT and telecom industry on March 1st.

Azercell Telecom LLC annually conducts the Student Bursary Program and Internship Programs with the aim to support young talents in the country. This year, the Student Bursary Program received 1398 applications. Following the review and selection process, 25 students have been honored with the title of Azercell scholar.

The winning students got a chance to receive 200 AZN monthly stipend throughout the remaining period of their university studies, enrich their knowledge on telecommunications, participate in Azercell’s corporate events and social activities, receive training and information sessions, as well as various courses.

Azercell will continue its contribution towards the successful career development of the youth.

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan “Azercell Telecom” LLC was founded in 1996. With 49 percent share of Azerbaijan’s mobile telecom market Azercell’s network covers 99.1 percent of the territory (excluding the occupied territories) and 99.8 percent of population of the country.

Currently, 4.5 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Azercell has pioneered an important number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, Metro coverage, 24/7 call center service, 7 day/week Front Office service, M2M services, one-stop-shopping approach Azercell Express offices, mobile customer services, Online Customer Care and Social Media Customer Care services, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc.

Azercell deployed first 4G – LTE services in Azerbaijan in 2012. According to the results of mobile network quality and wireless coverage mapping surveys by international systems, Azercell’s network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan. Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and CIS region which has been awarded Gold Certificate of International “Investors in People” Standard.

News.Az

