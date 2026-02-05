Baku Court sentences 7 Armenian nationals in war crimes case
A military court in Baku has sentenced seven Armenian nationals to various prison terms as part of an ongoing trial involving charges related to war crimes and crimes against peace.
The court handed down final verdicts for seven more defendants, sentencing them to different terms of imprisonment, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.
The court sentences are as follows:
Melikset Pashayan – 19 years of imprisonment
Garik Martirosyan – 18 years of imprisonment
Davit Allahverdiyan – 16 years of imprisonment
Levon Balayan – 16 years of imprisonment
Vasili Beglaryan- 15 years of imprisonment
Gurgen Stepanyan – 15 years of imprisonment
Erik Ghazaryan – 15 years of imprisonment
The trial of citizens of the Republic of Armenia accused of crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, including the preparation and waging of aggressive war, genocide, violations of the laws and customs of war, as well as terrorism, financing of terrorism, forcible seizure of power, forcible retention of power, and numerous other crimes committed as a result of Armenia’s military aggression, heard the pronouncement of the verdict.