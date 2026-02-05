Baku Court sentences 7 Armenian nationals in war crimes case

+ ↺ − 16 px

A military court in Baku has sentenced seven Armenian nationals to various prison terms as part of an ongoing trial involving charges related to war crimes and crimes against peace.

The court handed down final verdicts for seven more defendants, sentencing them to different terms of imprisonment, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The court sentences are as follows:

Melikset Pashayan – 19 years of imprisonment

Garik Martirosyan – 18 years of imprisonment

Davit Allahverdiyan – 16 years of imprisonment

Levon Balayan – 16 years of imprisonment

Vasili Beglaryan- 15 years of imprisonment

Gurgen Stepanyan – 15 years of imprisonment

Erik Ghazaryan – 15 years of imprisonment

The trial of citizens of the Republic of Armenia accused of crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, including the preparation and waging of aggressive war, genocide, violations of the laws and customs of war, as well as terrorism, financing of terrorism, forcible seizure of power, forcible retention of power, and numerous other crimes committed as a result of Armenia’s military aggression, heard the pronouncement of the verdict.

News.Az