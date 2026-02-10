Yandex metrika counter

Baku hosts official welcome for US Vice President

Photo: Azertac

A formal welcome ceremony was held on February 10 for U.S. Vice President James David Vance.

A guard of honor was lined up for the U.S. Vice President in the square decorated with the national flags of both countries, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev welcomed U.S. Vice President James David Vance.

The chief of the guard of honor reported to Vice President James David Vance.

The national anthems of the United States of America and the Republic of Azerbaijan were then performed.

The members of the Azerbaijani delegation were presented to Vice President James David Vance, while the members of the United States delegation were introduced to the President of Azerbaijan.

The guard of honor marched past President Ilham Aliyev and Vice President James David Vance to the accompaniment of a military march.

They posed together for photographs.

By Ulviyya Salmanli

