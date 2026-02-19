Baku metro train evacuated after smoke incident

+ ↺ − 16 px

Smoke was reported on a passenger train at Baku Metro’s Nariman Narimanov station, prompting the evacuation of passengers before service was quickly restored, officials said.

According to Baku Metro spokesperson Bakhtiyar Mammadov, the incident was caused by a technical malfunction in the train’s lighting unit while it was in motion, News.Az reports, citing local media.

In line with safety procedures, passengers were safely disembarked at the station and the affected train was sent to the depot for inspection. An additional replacement train was promptly deployed to the line.

“Train movement across all lines is currently operating according to schedule with intervals maintained,” Mammadov said.

Earlier reports from local media indicated that the train had been carrying passengers when smoke appeared, leading to the precautionary evacuation.

News.Az