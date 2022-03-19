Baku sends humanitarian aid to Kyiv (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

More than 30 tons of humanitarian aid has been sent from Azerbaijan to Kyiv, the Baku Mayor’s Office told News.Az.

In response to the appeal of the Embassy of Ukraine in Azerbaijan, humanitarian assistance in the amount of more than 30 tons of food and other necessary means provided was sent to people affected by the recent developments in Ukraine.

The aid was provided by the Baku Mayor’s Office and its districts, as well as city residents.

News.Az