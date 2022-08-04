Baku slams Yerevan for false allegations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Baku strongly rejects the statement of the Armenian Foreign Ministry dated August 3 with ungrounded accusations against the Azerbaijani side.

Accusations shared by the Armenian Foreign Ministry against Azerbaijan in violation of the trilateral statement are nothing but mere hypocrisy, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said on Thursday, News.Az reports.

The ministry recalled that Azerbaijan has repeatedly reported Armenia’s failure to fulfill the provisions of the statement dated November 10, 2020, signed by the leaders of the three countries, in particular, that the Armenian armed units have not yet been withdrawn from the sovereign territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

“Pursuant to Article 4 of the trilateral statement reads: "the peacekeeping contingent of the Russian Federation shall be deployed in parallel with the withdrawal of the Armenian armed forces." In addition to numerous evidence on the Azerbaijani side about the presence of illegal Armenian armed forces on the territory of Azerbaijan, this fact was also acknowledged by Armenian officials,” the ministry said.

“Thus, the Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces Sahak Sahakyan on June 29, 2022 at a meeting with the parents of the recruits from Armenia stated that: "Armenian conscripts in the Karabakh region will be replaced by servicemen of active military service", as well as the Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan in an interview dated July 19, 2022 reminded that “the withdrawal of the units of the Armed Forces of Armenia from Karabakh will be completed by September of this year”. Both statements contradict the obligations assumed by Armenia, and it clearly demonstrates that Armenia still illegally deploys its armed military formations on the territory of a neighboring state,” it noted.

The ministry emphasized that the reason for the recent tension is the presence of illegal Armenian armed troops in the territories of Azerbaijan and provocations instigated by them.

“The bloody incident and killing of an Azerbaijani soldier on August 3 is precisely the result of Armenia's failure to fulfill its obligations.”

“Referring to Article 6 of the trilateral statement, we bring to the attention of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, which accuses Azerbaijan of violating the relevant provision, that the construction of a new road along the Lachin corridor has been going on for many months along the agreed route, and the Armenian side was and is duly informed about the developments,” said the ministry.

“If the Armenian side aims to delay the implementation of this obligation, as well as other provisions of the trilateral statement using forgy excuses, this will once again demonstrate Armenia's non-constructive and disruptive activity vis-a-vis its obligations stipulated in the trilateral statements and other agreements,” it added.

The ministry pointed out that the full implementation of trilateral statements is essential for ensuring peace and stability in the region, as well as for the post-conflict normalization of relations.

The ministry reiterated that Azerbaijan remains committed and fully fulfills its obligations and strongly demands that Armenia also adhere to these commitments.

“We remind the Armenian Foreign Ministry, which accuses Azerbaijan of “aggressive activity”, that it is clearly Armenia with its military units held the territories of a neighboring state under the occupation for about 30 years, and, after the end of the occupation policy, has not yet withdrawn its illegal armed units from the Azerbaijani territories. The Republic of Azerbaijan ensures the security and integrity of its territory on legal grounds,” added the ministry.

