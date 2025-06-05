Baku welcomes global delegates for meeting of UN Tourism Commission for Europe

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 71st meeting of the European Regional Commission of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UN Tourism) has commenced in Baku, bringing together over 150 delegates from nearly 40 countries.

Addressing the event, Fuad Naghiyev, Chairman of the State Tourism Agency, said that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to the cooperation with UN Tourism and values the results it has brought, News.Az reports, citing local media.

“Azerbaijan has been a member of UN Tourism since 2001 and has maintained active engagement in its work throughout these years. During our membership, Azerbaijan has been represented on the Executive Council three times and served as its Chair in 2017,” he noted.

Emphasizing that the steady development of Azerbaijan’s tourism sector is a direct result of the strong support and visionary leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, Naghiyev stated that Azerbaijan has become an easily accessible hub connecting Europe to other parts of the region.

According to him, in 2024, international visitors grew by 26% compared to 2023, with tourist expenditure reaching 5.1 billion USD.

“Hosting COP29 one of 2024’s major global events, significantly increased international tourism to Azerbaijan in the previous year. For the first time, tourism was included in the COP agenda - an achievement made possible through Azerbaijan’s partnership with UN Tourism.

COP29 Presidency, the State Tourism Agency, and the UN Tourism co-organized the first-ever Tourism Ministerial Event along with two high-level roundtables.

A key outcome was the launch of the “COP29 Declaration on Enhanced Climate Action in Tourism,” now supported by over 70 signatories, including many European countries represented here today. Taking this opportunity, we invite others to join this important initiative,” Naghiyev underlined.

“This year we have presented our candidacy for one of the seats on the Executive Council for the European region for the 2025–2029 term, with the elections taking place here today, and we look forward to continued cooperation and productive joint efforts in the years ahead,” he added.

Speaking at the event, Natalia Bayona, UN Tourism Executive Director, expressed her gratitude to Azerbaijan for the excellent organization of the event, as well as for the hospitality.

Recognizing tourism as the most human-centered sector of the economy, Natalia Bayona underscored the importance of innovation, education, and investment in ensuring a sustainable future of tourism.

The event, attended by nearly 150 official representatives from 38 European member countries of the European Regional Commission, will hear reports on the organization's activities for 2024–2025, along with elections for the General Assembly, various committees and working groups, including the Executive Council.

The second day of the event will feature a thematic conference entitled “From Momentum to Milestones: Advancing Climate Action in Tourism Beyond COP29.”

News.Az