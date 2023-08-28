Balligaya massacre ‘gross violation of human rights’ by Armenia: Ombudsperson

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Balligaya massacre is a gross violation by Armenia of the requirements of the existing international documents in the field of human rights by Armenia, said Azerbaijan’s Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsman) Sabina Aliyeva, News.Az reports.

“On August 28, 1992, the Armenian armed forces committed mass murder of peaceful Azerbaijanis in the village of Balligaya in Goranboy district. During this tragedy, which is one of the acts of genocide committed by Armenia against Azerbaijanis, 24 Azerbaijanis, including six minors, were mercilessly killed contrary to all international legal norms and universal human values. As a result of this criminal act, which is one of the clear examples of Armenia's genocide policy against our country, the requirements of the existing international documents in the field of human rights were grossly violated,” Aliyeva said.

News.Az