Benelux political directors visit Azerbaijan

Political Directors from the foreign ministries of Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg paid a joint visit to Azerbaijan, focusing on how Benelux countries can contribute to the region’s peace agenda, connectivity projects, and economic development.

The delegation held fruitful meetings with Hikmet Hajiyev, senior Azerbaijani officials from the Foreign Ministry, members of the Milli Majlis, representatives of the AIR Center, and other institutions, News.Az reports.

