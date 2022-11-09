Yandex metrika counter

Billboards dedicated to Azerbaijan’s Victory Day installed on central streets in Lima (PHOTO)

Billboards dedicated to Azerbaijan’s Victory Day installed on central streets in Lima (PHOTO)

Billboards dedicated to November 8 – Azerbaijan’s Victory Day were installed on central streets in Lima, Peru, the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Mexico told News.Az.

The billboards feature slogans such as “8 November – Azerbaijan’s Victory Day”. The photos on the billboards highlight the Azerbaijani flag in the background of the Shusha fortress, the Iron Fist, considered a symbol of unity of the Azerbaijani people, and Kharibulbul, the symbol honoring the martyrs of the Second Karabakh War.

The billboards will be on display in a few days.

