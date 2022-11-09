Billboards dedicated to Azerbaijan’s Victory Day installed on central streets in Lima (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Billboards dedicated to November 8 – Azerbaijan’s Victory Day were installed on central streets in Lima, Peru, the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Mexico told News.Az.

The billboards feature slogans such as “8 November – Azerbaijan’s Victory Day”. The photos on the billboards highlight the Azerbaijani flag in the background of the Shusha fortress, the Iron Fist, considered a symbol of unity of the Azerbaijani people, and Kharibulbul, the symbol honoring the martyrs of the Second Karabakh War.

The billboards will be on display in a few days.

News.Az