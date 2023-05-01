Yandex metrika counter

Blinken: Hosting peace talks with Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia at our new facility

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken made a Twitter post following the meeting with the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia held in Washington, News.az reports.

"Hosting peace talks this week with Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Foreign Minister Bayramov Jeyhun at our new facility at the George P. Schultz National Foreign Affairs Training Center. Dialogue is key to reaching a lasting peace in the South Caucasus region," the tweet reads.


