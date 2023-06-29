Blinken says further progress achieved in talks between Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs

+ ↺ − 16 px

Further progress has been achieved in talks between Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers, said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, News.Az reports.

"Great thanks and appreciation for the important and hard work that's continued in the effort to reach of the durable peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as to deal with a number of other important issues that can help advance relations between the countries. I'm grateful for the time that you've all spent here," said Blinken as he took part in the final plenary session with the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia at the National Training Center for Foreign Affairs named after George Schultz.

The new round of talks between Bayramov and Mirzoyan on the draft peace agreement was held in the US from June 27 through June 29.

On the first day, Blinken held closed-door bilateral meetings with the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia. After the meetings, he took part in the first plenary session with the foreign ministers of the two countries. Then, the ministers continued negotiations in a bilateral format.

On the second day, a trilateral meeting was held with the participation of National Security Adviser to the US President Jake Sullivan, which was followed by a bilateral meeting of Bayramov and Mirzoyan.

News.Az