BP to hold public online meeting on ADUA project

BP has announced that it will hold an online public meeting to discuss the draft Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) for the Ashrafi-Dan Ulduzu-Aypara (ADUA) project in the Azerbaijan sector of the Caspian Sea. The project falls under BP’s operations as the operator under the production sharing agreement for exploration, development, and production in the ADUA fields.

The online meeting is scheduled for January 16, 2026, from 13:00 to 15:00 local time and will be conducted via Microsoft Teams. BP has invited all stakeholders and members of the public to participate, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The draft EIA documents and feedback forms have been available on BP’s website since December 26, 2025. During the meeting, presentations on the program and the EIA draft will be shared, audience questions will be answered, and participants will be able to discuss the proposals and provide feedback.

