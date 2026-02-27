Yandex metrika counter

BREAKING: Pakistan launches new airstrikes on Afghan positions - PHOTOS - VIDEO

Photo: RNZ

Renewed Pakistan Air Force strikes are currently underway in Khost province, targeting Afghan Taliban positions, News.Az reports, citing The STRATCOM Bureau.

Simultaneously, fresh airstrikes have been reported in Paktika province, where the PAF is engaging two different Taliban targets.

Photo: The STRATCOM Bureau

Photo: The STRATCOM Bureau

News.Az 

By Aysel Mammadzada

honor Patriotic War martyrs

