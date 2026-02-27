BREAKING: Pakistan launches new airstrikes on Afghan positions - PHOTOS - VIDEO

BREAKING: Pakistan launches new airstrikes on Afghan positions - PHOTOS - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Renewed Pakistan Air Force strikes are currently underway in Khost province, targeting Afghan Taliban positions, News.Az reports, citing The STRATCOM Bureau.

Just now: Pakistani airstrikes hit the Afghan Taliban's military headquarters in Urgun District of Paktika province. pic.twitter.com/iaPF2lGSHI — The STRATCOM Bureau (@OSPSF) February 27, 2026

Simultaneously, fresh airstrikes have been reported in Paktika province, where the PAF is engaging two different Taliban targets.

Photo: The STRATCOM Bureau

Photo: The STRATCOM Bureau

News.Az