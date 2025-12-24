CBC releases documentary on AZAL plane crash

+ ↺ − 16 px

CBC has produced a documentary about the Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) passenger plane that crashed near Aktau, Kazakhstan, on December 25 last year while flying the Baku–Grozny route.

The production team conducted filming in both Baku and Aktau, visiting the crash site and interviewing eyewitnesses, rescue workers, medical staff, and experts. The documentary presents a detailed chronicle of the tragedy and the events that followed, News.Az reports, citing Report.

The film depicts conditions on board the aircraft, the response of Azerbaijani leadership, and subsequent actions taken by both Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan. Representatives of the Azerbaijani diaspora in Aktau shared their impressions of how Kazakh citizens rushed to assist the victims.

CBC thanked Azerbaijan Airlines, the foreign ministries of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, the Azerbaijani Embassy in Kazakhstan, the Consulate in Aktau, the Aktau mayor’s office, Mangistau Regional Hospital, and the Azerbaijani community in Aktau for their support during filming.

The documentary, titled “Baku–Grozny–Aktau: The Last Flight”, will premiere on CBC on December 25 at 22:00.

Of the 67 passengers on board, 38 were killed and 29 survived. Initial reports suggest the crash was caused by external physical and technical interference over Russian airspace near Grozny.

News.Az