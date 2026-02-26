China urges restraint amid Iran tensions

+ ↺ − 16 px

China is urging all parties to exercise restraint and resolve disputes through dialogue amid rising tensions in Iran, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said ahead of talks in Geneva.

Speaking to reporters, ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said China is “closely following developments in Iran” and stressed the importance of political and diplomatic solutions. “China advocates the resolution of issues through political and diplomatic channels and opposes the use of threat or force in international affairs,” she said, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Mao also highlighted the longstanding friendship between the Chinese and Iranian peoples, noting that China supports Iran in safeguarding its legitimate rights, interests, and national stability.

She added that China “is ready to continue playing its constructive role as a responsible major country” in promoting dialogue and peaceful solutions.

