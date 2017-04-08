Chinese military delegation visits Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Chinese delegation headed by director of the Office for International Military Cooperation of the Central Military Commission, Rear-Admiral Guan Yuefei has held meetings at the Ministry of Defense and the Naval Forces of Azerbaijan.

The delegation held meetings with acting Deputy Minister of Defense for Logistics Major General Fuad Mammadov and acting commander of the Naval Forces, Captain 1st Rank Zaur Hummatov, to discuss the current state and prospects of bilateral military cooperation.

