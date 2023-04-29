Combined Arms Army conducted competition for the title of

Competition for the title of the "Best Sniper" was held in the Combined Arms Army, News.az reports citing Azerbaijan's MOD.

Before the competition, snipers' drill review was held and their equipment was inspected.

The competition was held to instill qualities such as high endurance, restraint in servicemen and to identify military personnel with the ability of accurate shooting. In the competition, snipers' skills to destroy targets located at different distances by overcoming obstacles were tested.

In the competition held in 6 stages, standards on shooting in different positions were implemented.

In the end, snipers who accomplished the assigned tasks on time and accurately were identified and rewarded.

