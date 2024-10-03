Conference on "French Neocolonialism Policy in Africa" concludes in Baku

Conference on "French Neocolonialism Policy in Africa" concludes in Baku

An international conference themed "French Neocolonialism Policy in Africa", organized by the Baku Initiative Group, concluded in Baku on Thursday, News.Az reports.

The conference was attended by representatives, lawyers, heads of NGOs, politicians and experts from African countries, including Senegal, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Guinea-Bissau, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Mauritania, Zimbabwe, Niger, as well as representatives from France and French-administered island of Mayotte.The conference featured sessions on the themes "Delimited, but not free: New manifestations of neocolonialism in Africa", "Economic decolonization for Africa`s development", "Social and cultural revival for African identity".During the sessions, the speakers highlighted ongoing France`s colonial policy, traces of Transatlantic slave trade, as well as economic, diplomatic and military pressures that African countries have to overcome to achieve the economic independence. They underscored that they will continue and deepen their fight for complete liberation of their people and the elimination of colonialism.Following the sessions, the event featured a video featuring the year-long (2023-2024) activities of the Baku Initiative Group

News.Az